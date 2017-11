“I sit down beside it and smell its imagination with Wolfvision clarity, then back to the document I go, wiser, I think, for the digression.” In his haunting, experimental short film “Wolfvision,” poet and filmmaker Nick Twemlow meditates on technology, loss, and unexplained phenomena. Twemlow’s second book of poetry, Attributed to the Harrow Painter (University of Iowa Press, 2017), is featured in Page One in the November/December issue of Poets & Writers Magazine.