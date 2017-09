“One of the things that the novel comes out of is this sense that reality itself is under attack, that the idea of truth itself is under attack. And it actually changed the way I wrote.” Salman Rushdie talks about politics, alternative news, free speech, and his most recent novel, The Golden House (Random House, 2017), on Boston’s WBGH News. “Epic: An Interview With Salman Rushdie” by Porochista Khakpour is featured in the September/October issue of Poets & Writers Magazine.