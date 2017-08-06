George Wallace

P.O. Box 114
Northport, NY 11768
Phone: 
(631) 258-8422
E-mail: 
poetrybay@aol.com
Website: 
www.poetrybay.com

Publications and Prizes

Books: 
50 Love Poems / 50 Poesie D'Amore
(La Finestra Editrice, 2004)
, A Simple Blues With A Few Intangibles
(Foothills Publishing, 2016)
, After The Fall
(Butcher Shop Press, 2005)
, Belt Buckles and Bibles
(NightBallet Press, 2013)
, Burn My Heart In Wet Sand
(Troubadour, 2004)
, Drugged By Hollywood
(NightBallet Press, 2016)
, EOS: Abductor of Men
(Three Rooms Press, 2012)
, Incident on the Orient Express
(Nirala Publications, New Delhi, India, 2012)
, Jumping Over The Moon
(Boone's Dock Press, 2011)
, Poems of Augie Prime
(Writers Ink Press, 1999)
, Poppin Johnny
(Three Rooms Press, 2009)
, Riding With Boom Boom
(NightBallet Press, 2013)
, Sleeping Beauty's Revenge
(NightBallet Press, 2012)
, Smashing Rock And Straight As Razors
(Blue Light Press, 2017)
, Summer Of Love, Summer Of Love
(Shivastan Press, 2008)
, Sunny Side Up The Dream Cloud Egg
(Good Japan Press, 2008)
, Swimming Through Water / Nuotando Attraverso L'Aqua
(La Finestra Editrice, 2003)
, Tales of a Yuppie Dropout
(Writers Ink Press, 1992)
, The Hard Stuff
(NightBallet Press, 2012)
, The Milking Jug
(Cross-Cultural Communications, 1989)
, When I Was Dead
(Flarestack Publishing U.K., 2006)
, Who's Handling Your Aubergines
(Green Panda Press, 2008)
, Without Benefit Of Men
(Chlenskiy Publishing, 2004)
, Wrestling Godzilla
(Green Panda Press, 2007)
Anthologies: 
Poetry of Resistance Voices for Social Justice
(University of Arizona Press, 2016)
, Cloudburst: Poetry Anthology of the Cloudburst Council, 2012-2016
(Foothills Publishing, 2017)
, Greatest Hits
(Pudding House Publications, 2003)
, Rabbit Ears: An Anthology of TV Poems
(NYQ Books, 2015)
Journals: 
Cafe Review, Cortland Review, Cultural Weekly, Jacket, Levure Litteraire, Lips, Maintenant, Poetry Pacific, Rialto, Sensitive Skin, South Florida Poetry Journal, South Florida Poetry Review, String Poet
Prizes Won: 
2003-2005 First poet laureate, Suffolk County LI NY. 2011-2018 Writer in Residence, Walt Whitman Birthplace; First Laureate, National Beat Poetry Festival 2015-16

Reviews, Recordings, and Interviews

Poetrybay Magazine
Reading Whitman In Albuquerque
Sapphofest 2015, Center for Hellenic Studies
The Poet and the Poem, Library of Congress
Hofstra U Archives

More Information

Listed as: 
Poet
Gives readings: 
Yes
Travels for readings: 
Yes
Identifies as: 
Greek American
Born in: 
Hempstead, NY
Raised in: 
Huntington, NY
