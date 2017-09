“This is a story about what makes us different and about having the courage to find the place where we belong.” In this film adaptation of Brian Selznick’s novel Wonderstruck (Scholastic Press, 2011), two children from two different eras set out on quests in New York City. Directed by Todd Haynes with a screenplay by Selznick, the film stars Oakes Fegley, Julianne Moore, Millicent Simmonds, and Michelle Williams.