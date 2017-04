“I looked down and saw the man stop against the wall, like he was trying to get the strength to breathe.” Mary Gaitskill reads from her novel The Mare (Pantheon Books, 2015) at the 2015 New York State Summer Writers Institute. Her first essay collection, Somebody With a Little Hammer (Pantheon Books, 2017), is featured in Page One in the May/June 2017 issue of Poets & Writers Magazine.