There is no better reflection of the awesome variety of contemporary writing—the styles, perspectives, inspirations, and imaginations—than the countless literary magazines and small presses that publish much of it. A writer could search for years and never discover all of them; new ones seem to start every day and old ones change direction, so that the sheer number of markets for new work can feel a little overwhelming. So we dipped into the Literary Magazines and Small Presses databases at pw.org to find editors who are accepting unsolicited submissions during the month of November (and in many cases into December and beyond) and who charge no fee for the privilege of reading your work. The usual advice applies: Visit the websites and read some of the work these magazines and presses publish to make sure your writing is a good fit before submitting your work. And, of course, always read the submission guidelines carefully.

■ Bodega

“Bodega releases digital issues on the first Monday of every month, featuring poetry, prose, and occasional interviews by established and emerging writers. We’re here to give you a handful of essential pieces you can digest in one sitting.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 3 poems or up to 3,000 words of prose via Submittable

Editor: Emily X. R. Pan

E-mail: editor@bodegamag.com

URL: bodegamag.com

IRL: Brooklyn, New York

Twitter: @bodegamag

■ Santa Monica Review

“Founded by Jim Krusoe in 1988, the Santa Monica Review is a nationally distributed literary arts journal sponsored by Santa Monica College…. In nearly thirty years of production, the Santa Monica Review has featured both first-time writers and established literary authors, with a focus on showcasing the work of Southern California and Pacific Rim writers.”

Open: all year

Submit: fiction and nonfiction via postal mail

Editor: Andrew Tonkovich

E-mail: atonkovi@uci.edu

URL: smc.edu/sm_review

IRL: Santa Monica, California

■ Prairie Schooner

“Prairie Schooner, a national literary quarterly published with the support of the English Department at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and the University of Nebraska Press, is home to the best fiction, poetry, essays, and reviews being published today by beginning, midcareer, and established writers.”

Open: September 1 to May 1

Submit: a selection of 5 to 7 poems, a story, or an imaginative essay of general interest via Submittable or postal mail with a self-addressed, stamped envelope

Editor: Kwame Dawes

E-mail: prairieschooner@unl.edu

URL: prairieschooner.unl.edu

IRL: Lincoln, Nebraska

Twitter: @TheSchooner

■ Fiddlehead

“For over 70 years, the Fiddlehead has continually upheld its mandate to publish accomplished poetry, short fiction, and Canadian literature reviews; to discover and promote new writing talent; to represent the Atlantic region’s lively cultural and literary diversity; and to place the best of new and established Canadian writing in an international context.... The Fiddlehead is open to good writing in English from all over the world, looking always for freshness and surprise.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 10 poems or up to 6,000 words of prose via postal mail

Editor: Ross Leckie

E-mail: fiddlehd@unb.ca

URL: thefiddlehead.ca

IRL: Fredericton, New Brunswick

Twitter: @TheFiddlehd

■ Azure: A Journal of Literary Thought

“We love work that is linguistically, intellectually, and emotionally demanding of the reader. We accept fiction, creative nonfiction, excerpts, screenplays, stage plays, fragments, meanderings, philosophy, and poetry…. Every piece published in Azure appears alongside a customized black-and-white sketch that is devised and executed by our in-house illustrator, Evgenia Barsheva.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 50 pages of poetry or prose via Submittable

Editors: Diana McClure and Sakina B. Fakhri

E-mail: info@lazuliliterarygroup.com

URL: lazuliliterarygroup.com/azure-a-journal-of-literary-thought.html

IRL: Brooklyn, New York

Twitter: @Lazuli_Literary

■ Barnstorm Journal

“Barnstorm Journal is an online literary journal sponsored by the MFA program in creative writing at the University of New Hampshire. We strive to publish the best creative nonfiction, poetry, and short stories.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 3 poems or up to 7,000 words of prose via Submittable

Editor: Holland Prior

E-mail: barnstormjournal@gmail.com

URL: barnstormjournal.org

IRL: Durham, New Hampshire

Twitter: @BStormJournal

■ Small Print Magazine

“A resource and showcase for writers, Small Print Magazine features contemporary fiction, creative nonfiction, and poetry thoughtfully presented alongside beautiful photography and artwork from new and established artists.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 6 poems or up to 8,000 words of prose (up to 1,500 words for craft essays) via Submittable

Editor: Steve Brannon

E-mail: submission@smallprintmagazine.com

URL: smallprintmagazine.com

IRL: Richmond, Virginia

Twitter: @SmallPrintMag

■ Laurel Review

“The Laurel Review prints poetry, short fiction, essays, and reviews. Aesthetic schools don’t matter to us; what matters is that the poem or story or essay presents a real investigation of the art and what it is to be human.”

Open: all year

Submit: 3 to 6 poems or a story or essay of any length via Submittable or postal mail

Editors: John Gallaher and Luke Rolfes

E-mail: tlr@nwmissouri.edu

URL: laurelreview.org

IRL: Maryville, Missouri

■ New Letters

“The mission of New Letters, its radio companion, New Letters on the Air, and BkMk Press, is to discover, publish, and promote the best and most exciting literary writing, wherever it might be found. We seek many kinds of writing, regardless of subject, style, or genre; our overriding concern is literary excellence.”

Open: October 1 to May 1

Submit: up to 6 poems or 3,000 to 5,000 words of prose via postal mail

Editor: Robert Stewart

E-mail: newletters@umkc.edu

URL: newletters.org

IRL: Kansas City, Missouri

Twitter: @new_letters

■ Common Ground Review

At Common Ground Review, we seek to publish well-crafted poems that surprise and illuminate, amuse and inform, and challenge. CGR comes out twice a year: In the fall, we showcase a short work of creative nonfiction; in the spring, we spotlight a short work of fiction and publish the results of our poetry contest.”

Open: all year

Submit: 3 to 5 poems of up to 61 lines each or a work of prose of up to 12 pages via Submittable or postal mail

Editor: Janet Bowdan

E-mail: editors@cgreview.org

URL: cgreview.org

IRL: Springfield, Massachusetts

Twitter: @CommonGroundRev

■ Duende

“Duende is the all-online literary journal of the BFA writing program at Goddard College. Duende aspires to represent the true beauty and diversity of the U.S. literary ecosystem. A majority of the work we publish will be from writers and artists who are queer, of color, differently abled, immigrant, working-class, youth, elder, and/or otherwise from communities underrepresented in U.S. literary magazines and journals.”

Open: November

Submit: poetry, fiction, nonfiction, hybrid work, or translations via Submittable

Editor: M. A. Vizsolyi

E-mail: duende@goddard.edu

URL: duendeliterary.org

IRL: Plainfield, Vermont

Twitter: @DuendeLiterary

■ Cordella Magazine

“Cordella seeks to record and share the creative voices of cis women, trans women, and nonbinary people from all walks of life, exploring the ways that our spirit and sense of self is engaged with our physical place and daily experiences. Each issue of Cordella has a broad theme. We encourage submissions that relate to the theme on some level, but this is not a requirement for publication. Upcoming themes and deadlines are listed on our website. We are particularly interested in work that relates to a sense of spiritual life, ecology, and community, but we welcome submissions of all kinds that reflect women’s unique stories.”

Open: all year

Submit: poetry, short fiction, essays, memoir, and other creative nonfiction via e-mail

Editor: Madeleine Barnes

E-mail: cate@cordella.org

URL: cordella.org

IRL: Brooklyn, New York

Twitter: @cordellamag

■ Cherry Tree

“Founded in 2014, Cherry Tree is an annual literary magazine featuring poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, and literary shade by emerging and established writers from across the United States, and all over the world. Washington College undergraduates participate in all facets of the journal’s production.... Cherry Tree appears under the imprint of the Literary House Press, the publishing arm of the Rose O’Neill Literary House, a cultural center with a forty-five-year history of promoting the arts.”

Open: August 1 to October 1

Submit: up to 7 poems or up to 25 pages of prose via Submittable

Editor: Lindsay Lusby

E-mail: llusby2@washcoll

URL: washcoll.edu/centers/lithouse/cherry-tree

IRL: Chestertown, Maryland

Twitter: @WCcherrytree

■ Bayou Magazine

“Bayou Magazine is a biannual, national literary magazine published by the University of New Orleans. We publish poetry, fiction, nonfiction, and the winner of the annual Tennessee Williams One-Act Play Contest. Bayou’s mission is to publish exceptional, exciting work by both established and emerging writers.”

Open: September 1 to May 1

Submit: up to 5 poems or up to 7,500 words of prose via Submittable or postal mail

Editor: Joanna Leake

E-mail: bayou@uno.edu

URL: bayoumagazine.org

IRL: New Orleans

Twitter: @BayouMag

■ Baltimore Review

“The Baltimore Review is a quarterly online journal that showcases Baltimore as a literary hub of diverse writing and promotes the work of emerging and established writers.”

Open: February 1 to May 31 and August 1 to November 30

Submit: 1 to 3 poems or a work of prose of up to 5,000 words via Submittable

Editor: Barbara Diehl

E-mail: editor@baltimorereview.org

URL: baltimorereview.org

IRL: Baltimore

Twitter: @BaltimoreEditor

■ Brick

“Brick is an international literary journal published twice a year out of Toronto. With a focus on literary nonfiction—and a willingness to stray when our hearts are taken—the magazine prizes the personal voice and celebrates life, art, and the written word with the most invigorating and challenging essays, interviews, translations, memoirs, belles lettres, and unusual musings we can get our hands on.”

Open: all year

Submit: 1,000 to 5,000 words of creative nonfiction via postal mail, or via Submittable for a fee

Editor: Laurie D. Graham

E-mail: info@brickmag.com

URL: brickmag.com

IRL: Toronto

Twitter: @BrickMAG

■ Moss: A Journal of the Pacific Northwest

“Published three times a year online and once annually in print, Moss is dedicated to exploring the intersection of place and creative expression, while exposing the Pacific Northwest’s outstanding writers to a broad audience of readers, critics, and publishers. Submissions are limited to residents of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and British Columbia, or those with a substantial connection to the region.”

Open: all year

Submit: at least 1,800 words of prose via e-mail

Editors: Connor Guy, Alex Davis-Lawrence

E-mail: mosslit@gmail.com

URL: mosslit.com

IRL: Seattle

Twitter: @mosslitmag

■ Territory

“We invite writers, musicians, and other artists to respond to maps and the fallacies they engender, in turn creating secondary maps. We then present these two maps side by side as a means of getting at, but still failing to capture, the underlying territory.”

Open: September 1 to March 1

Submit: 4 to 6 poems or up to 7,500 words of prose via Submittable

Editors: Nick Greer, Thomas Mira y Lopez

E-mail: territorylit@gmail.com

URL: themapisnot.com

IRL: Athens, Ohio

Twitter: @themapisnot

■ Masters Review

“The Masters Review is an online and print publication celebrating new and emerging writers. We are on the lookout for the best new talent with hopes of publishing stories from writers who will continue to produce great work. We offer critical essays, book reviews by debut authors...and interviews with established authors, all with the hopes of bridging the gap between new and established writers.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 7,000 words of prose via Submittable

Editor: Kim Winternheimer

E-mail: contact@mastersreview.com

URL: mastersreview.com

IRL: Portland, Oregon

Twitter: @MastersReview

■ Boomer Lit

“Because our writing reflects not just our time of life but the historical and cultural time in which we came of age, our most natural audience is other Boomers. This is not necessarily to say that younger readers would not follow or care. ‘Come One, Come All’ is our attitude, but we are Boomers.”

Open: all year

Submit: 3 to 7 poems or up to 25 pages of prose via e-mail

Editors: Leonard Lang, Stephen Peters

E-mail: submissions@boomerlitmag.com

URL: boomerlitmag.com

IRL: Minneapolis

■ Room Magazine

“Room, established in 1975, showcases fiction, poetry, reviews, artwork, interviews, and profiles about the female experience.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 5 poems or up to 3,500 words of prose via Submittable

Editor: Chelene Knight

E-mail: submissions@roommagazine.com

URL: roommagazine.com

IRL: Vancouver, Canada

Twitter: @RoomMagazine

■ The Boiler

“The Boiler began in 2011 by a group of writers at Sarah Lawrence College. We are an online quarterly that publishes fresh and lively works of poetry, fiction, and nonfiction from emerging and established authors.”

Open: all year

Submit: 3 to 5 poems or up to 3,500 words of prose via Submittable

Editor: Sebastian Paramo

E-mail: theboilerjournal@gmail.com

URL: theboilerjournal.com

IRL: Dallas

Twitter: @BOILERjournal

■ Hawai`i Pacific Review

“Hawai`i Pacific Review is the online literary magazine of Hawai`i Pacific University. It features poetry and prose by authors from Hawai`i, the mainland, and around the world.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 3 poems or up to 4,000 words of prose (750 words for flash fiction submissions) via Submittable

Editor: Tyler McMahon

E-mail: tyler@tylermcmahon.net

URL: hawaiipacificreview.org

IRL: Honolulu

■ Storychord

“Every other Monday, Storychord features one story and one image and a one-song soundtrack—each by a different, underexposed artist—for a collaborative, multimedia storytelling experience.”

Open: all year

Submit: 1,000 to 4,000 words of short fiction via e-mail

Editor: Sarah Lynn Knowles

E-mail: storychord@yahoo.com

URL: storychord.com

IRL: Brooklyn, New York

Twitter: @storychord

■ Bennington Review

“Bennington Review is a national biannual print journal of innovative, intelligent, and moving poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, and film writing, housed at Bennington College.”

Open: November 1 to May 15

Submit: 3 to 5 poems or up to 30 pages of prose via Submittable

Editor: Michael Dumanis

E-mail: benningtonreview@bennington.edu

URL: benningtonreview.org

IRL: Bennington, Vermont

Twitter: @BennReview

■ The First Line

“The purpose of the First Line is to jump-start the imagination—to help writers break through the block that is the blank page. Each issue contains short stories that stem from a common first line; it also provides a forum for discussing favorite first lines in literature.”

Open: all year

Submit: 300 to 5,000 words of fiction or 500 to 800 words of nonfiction via e-mail

Editor: David LaBounty

E-mail: submissions@thefirstline.com

URL: thefirstline.com

IRL: Plano, Texas

■ Under a Warm Green Linden

“Under a Warm Green Linden, launched in 2008, is both a forum on the technical and ineffable qualities of the art of poetry and a biannual digital poetry journal.”

Open: all year

Submit: 1 poem via Submittable

Editor: Christopher Nelson

E-mail: greenlindenpress@gmail.com

URL: greenlindenpress.com

IRL: Grinnell, Iowa

Twitter: @GreenLinden1

■ concīs

“concīs is an online and e-pub journal devoted to brevity: the succinct, pithy, condensed, laconic, crisp, compressed, and compendious. It’s simple in approach and simple in design…but not simple-minded. Genre—if you believe in such labels—is unimportant: poems, prose poems, flash fictions, micro-essays, reviews in miniature, sudden fictions, haiku, tanka, American Sentences, insights, epigrams, the unclassifiable…they’re all good.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 5 poems totaling no more than 25 lines each or 5 short prose pieces totaling no more than 250 words each via e-mail or Submittable

Editor: Chris Lott

E-mail: submissions@concis.io

URL: concis.io

IRL: Fairbanks, Alaska

Twitter: @concismag

■ Redactions: Poetry & Poetics

“A journal of poetry and poetics that is published every nine months and that welcomes: poems; poetry book reviews; translations; manifestos; essays concerning poetry, poetics, poetry movements, or a specific poet or a group of poets; and anything dealing with poetry.”

Open: all year

Submit: 3 to 5 poems via e-mail

Editor: Tom Holmes

E-mail: redactionspoetry@yahoo.com

URL: redactions.com

IRL: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

■ Crashtest

“Crashtest is a biannual online magazine founded and run by the creative writing students at the Fine Arts Center, a public arts high school in Greenville, South Carolina, so that students in high schools all over the country will have a place to publish work that tests limits, asks questions, rejects the easy answers, risks obliteration, believes in failure, is suspicious of scripted success.”

Open: all year

Submit: 3 to 5 poems or a work of prose of any length via e-mail

Editor: Sarah Blackman

E-mail: crashtesteditor@gmail.com

URL: crashtestmag.com

IRL: Greenville, South Carolina

Twitter: @crashtestmag

■ 32 Poems

“At 32 Poems our bias is for inventive language complicated by music, form, and feeling…. Almost exclusively work that fits on a single page.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 5 poems via postal mail

Editor: George David Clark

E-mail: georgedavidclark@32poems.com

URL: 32poems.com

IRL: Washington, Pennsylvania

Twitter: @32poems

■ Poetry Northwest

“We publish the best in contemporary poetry—exploring the intersection of poetry and the other arts and sciences, enhancing the role that poetry plays in enriching public discourse and maintaining a purposeful quality of life.”

Open: September 15 to March 15

Submit: up to 5 poems or a prose piece via Submittable

Editors: Aaron Barrell, Erin Malone

E-mail: editors@poetrynw.org

URL: poetrynw.org

IRL: Everett, Washington

Twitter: @poetrynw

■ Redheaded Stepchild

“The Redheaded Stepchild accepts only poems that have been rejected by other magazines. We publish biannually.... We are open to a wide variety of poetry and hold no allegiance to any particular style or school.”

Open: August and February

Submit: 3 to 5 poems via e-mail

Editor: Malaika King Albrecht

E-mail: redheadedstepchildmag@gmail.com

URL: redheadedmag.com

IRL: Ayden, North Carolina

■ JuxtaProse

“JuxtaProse is a quarterly online literary magazine publishing works of fiction, poetry, and creative nonfiction from around the world. We pride ourselves on providing a venue where emerging writers can find a voice alongside some of the most respected names in world literature.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 5 poems or 500 to 5,000 words of prose via e-mail

Editor: Seth Luke

E-mail: submissions@juxtaprosemagazine.org

URL: juxtaprosemagazine.org

IRL: Idaho Falls, Idaho

Twitter: @juxtaprosemag

■ Sow’s Ear Poetry Review

“The Sow’s Ear is a beautiful, distinctive, cohesive venue linking poetry and kindred arts in print. Our purposes are to encourage and give voice to fine poets and artists; to move, delight, and humanize our readers; and to support fresh ways of writing, understanding, and using poetry.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 5 poems via postal mail or e-mail

Editor: Kristin Camitta Zimet

E-mail: sowsearsubmit@gmail.com

URL: sowsearpoetry.org

IRL: Winchester, Virginia

Twitter: @SowsEarPR

■ Adroit Journal

“At its foundation, the Adroit Journal has its eyes focused ahead, seeking to showcase what its global staff of emerging writers sees as the future of poetry, prose, and art. We’re looking for work that’s bizarre, authentic, subtle, outrageous, indefinable, raw, paradoxical.”

Open: October 1 to May 1

Submit: up to 8 poems or up to 3 pieces of prose totaling no more than 3,000 words each via Submittable

Editor: Peter LaBerge

E-mail: editors@theadroitjournal.org

URL: theadroitjournal.org

Twitter: @adroitjournal

■ Alaska Quarterly Review

“Alaska Quarterly Review is a literary journal devoted to contemporary literary art, publishing fiction, short plays, poetry, photo essays, and literary nonfiction in traditional and experimental styles.... The editors encourage new and emerging writers, while continuing to publish award-winning and established writers.”

Open: August 15 to May 15

Submit: up to 20 pages of poetry or up to 50 pages of prose via postal mail

Editor: Ronald Spatz

E-mail: uaa_aqr@uaa.alaska.edu

URL: aqreview.org

IRL: Anchorage, Alaska

■ Six Hens

“Each issue of Six Hens features true stories written by women about the moments that segment life into before and after. Our writers take us to the places and events that changed what they believe in, changed how they see their place in the world, and changed them. Through their storytelling, they change us.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 2,000 words of first-person creative nonfiction by women writers via the online submission form

Editor: Suzanne Galante

E-mail: suzanne@sixhens.com

URL: sixhens.com

IRL: Redwood City, California

Twitter: @Six_Hens

■ Spilled Milk Magazine

“Consider Spilled Milk a highly caffeinated alternative to mindlessly scrolling your infinite, mundane newsfeeds. We are a quarterly online literary magazine for microfiction, nonfiction, poetry, and art.”

Open: September 25 to December 1

Submit: poems of less than 30 lines or fiction and creative nonfiction of 750 words or less via e-mail (embedded in the body of the message or attached as a Word document).

Editor: Leah Newsom

E-mail: editors@spilledmilkmagazine.com

URL: spilledmilkmagazine.com

IRL: Phoenix

Twitter: @SpilledMilkLit

■ Frontier Poetry

“Frontier Poetry began as an arm of the Masters Review, a publication that focuses on new and emerging fiction and narrative nonfiction writers. We wanted to offer the same quality platform for poets…. We are looking for poetry that pushes language forward, for poets and poems that strive to place themselves at the edge of what language can do…. Work by diverse poets and underrepresented voices is also very important for us to publish. We take our role as gatekeeper between poet and world extremely seriously and wish to use our platform as fairly and justly as we can. We warmly invite all voices to join us.”

Open: all year in the New Voices category

Submit: up to 5 poems of no more than 10 pages total via Submittable

Editor: Josh Roark

E-mail: contact@frontierpoetry.com

URL: frontierpoetry.com

IRL: Los Angeles

Twitter: @FrontierPoetry

■ Penn Review

“Founded in 1966, the Penn Review is the oldest continuously published literary magazine at the University of Pennsylvania. Devoted to the literary and visual arts, the biannual review publishes original poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, and visual artwork and features an innovative blend of emerging and established voices. Our list of contributors includes authors and artists from across the United States and around the globe.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 5 poems or 3 short stories or nonfiction of up to 2,500 words each

Editor: Daniel Finkel

E-mail: pennreview@gmail.com

URL: pennreview.org

IRL: Philadelphia

■ The Journal

“The award-winning quarterly literary journal of Ohio State University, the Journal…seeks to identify and encourage emerging writers while also attracting the work of established writers to create a diverse and compelling magazine.”

Open: all year

Submit: 3 to 5 poems, stories of up to 10,000 words, essays up to 6,000 words, reviews of up to 1,200 words, or interviews of 6 to 12 pages via Submittable

Editor: Margaret Cipriano

E-mail: managingeditor@thejournalmag.org

URL: thejournalmag.org

IRL: Columbus, Ohio

Twitter: @OSUtheJOURNAL

■ Ibis Head Review

“The Ibis Head Review is a quarterly literary webzine dedicated to the idea that poetry is a necessary aspect of the human experience that should be appreciated by people of all backgrounds and interests—not just poets.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 3 poems via the online submission form

Editor: Eli T. Mond

E-mail: theibisheadreview@gmail.com

URL: theibisheadreview.com

IRL: Detroit

Twitter: @IbisHeadReview

■ Cleaver Magazine

“Cleaver Magazine shares cutting-edge artwork and literary work from a mix of established and emerging voices. We publish a quarterly literary magazine with poetry, short stories, essays, flash prose, visual art, graphic narratives, and visual art.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 5 poems, a story of up to 4,000 words, micro fiction or short essays of up to 900 words, and creative nonfiction of up to 3,000 words via Submittable

Editor: Karen Rile

E-mail: editor@cleavermagazine.com

URL: cleavermagazine.com

IRL: Philadelphia

Twitter: @CleaverMagazine

■ Yes, Poetry

“We feature three poets per issue, along with interviews with the respective writers. Basically, we just want to get to know you. If we could, we’d wine and dine you. We also feature a monthly poet, which is separate from our quarterly issues. We encourage all types of poetry. We do not publish based on age, gender, location, or race, but only on quality. That being said, we strongly encourage women, queer, nonbinary, and people of color to submit. We want to hear what you have to say.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 7 poems or a review or interview of up to 2,000 words along with a third-person author biography via e-mail

Editor: Joanna C. Valente

E-mail: editor@yespoetry.com

URL: yespoetry.com

IRL: Brooklyn, New York

Twitter: @yespoetry

■ Southern Indiana Review

“Southern Indiana Review presents a cross-section of emerging and established artists and writers whose work is both regional and national in scope and degree of recognition. SIR is published in October and May by the University of Southern Indiana and sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts.”

Open: September 1 to April 30

Submit: up to 5 poems, a story or short novel excerpt, or creative essay via Submittable

Editor: Ron Mitchell

E-mail: sir@usi.edu

URL: usi.edu/sir

IRL: Evansville, Indiana

■ Lotus-eater

“We are looking for daring, unusual, and inspiring writing. Our ambition is twofold: to publish high-quality poetry and prose in the English language; and to translate the best contemporary Italian writing so as to expose local writers to an international audience.”

Open: all year

Submit: 3 to 6 poems, all genres of fiction of up to 5,000 words as well as flash fiction of up to 100 words, or a piece of nonfiction via e-mail

Editor: Diana Mastrodomenico

E-mail: lotus-eatermagazine@hotmail.com

URL: lotus-eatermagazine.com

IRL: Rome, Italy

Twitter: @LotusEaterMag

■ Unbroken Journal

“Unbroken is a quarterly online journal that seeks to showcase prose poems, poetic prose and haibun, both from established and emerging voices. We desire to give the block, the paragraph, the unlineated prose, a new place to play.”

Open: all year

Submit: 1 prose poem or 1 short prose piece of up to 500 words via e-mail

Editor: R. L. Black

E-mail: unbrokenjournal@gmail.com

URL: unbrokenjournal.com

IRL: Knoxville, Tennessee

Twitter: @UnbrokenJournal

■ Wildness

“Founded in 2015, Wildness is an online literary journal that seeks to promote contemporary fiction, poetry, and nonfiction that evokes the unknown. Each thoughtfully compiled issue strives to unearth the works of both established and up-and-coming writers and artists.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 5 poems or up to 3,000 words of prose via e-mail

Editor: Michelle Tudor

E-mail: submissions@readwildness.com

URL: readwildness.com

IRL: Shropshire, England

Twitter: @readwildness

■ Newfound

“Newfound is a nonprofit publisher based in Austin, Texas. Our work explores how place shapes identity, imagination, and understanding. The journal is published biannually online and annually in print and features fiction, poetry, nonfiction, visual arts, reviews, and more.”

Open: all year

Submit: up to 6 poems totaling no more than 10 pages, short stories, novel excerpts, and essays of any length, or flash fiction of up to 1,000 words via Submittable

Editor: Levis Keltner

E-mail: info@newfound.org

URL: newfound.org

IRL: Austin, Texas

Twitter: @NewfoundOrg

Presses

■ Sixteen Rivers Press

“Sixteen Rivers Press is a shared-work, nonprofit poetry collective dedicated to providing an alternative publishing avenue for San Francisco Bay Area poets.”

Open: November 1, 2017, to February 1, 2018

Submit: 60 to 80 pages of poetry via e-mail or postal mail

Editor: Beth Spencer

E-mail: sixteenriverssubmissions@gmail.com

URL: sixteenrivers.org

IRL: San Francisco

Twitter: @Sixteen_Rivers

■ Belt Publishing

“Belt publishes nonfiction with a focus on the Midwest. Founded in 2013, Belt is a Cleveland-based small press that emphasizes quality, sophisticated nonfiction about an often overlooked and under-written-about region.”

Open: all year

Submit: proposals and queries via e-mail

Editor: Anne Trubek

E-mail: anne@beltmag.com

URL: beltmag.com/belt_publishing

IRL: Cleveland

Twitter: @belt_magazine

■ Allium Press of Chicago

“We publish literary fiction, historical fiction, mysteries, thrillers, and young adult fiction, all with a Chicago connection. We hope our books illuminate the rich tapestry of Chicago and its history. We will publish only books with writing of the highest quality and produce them to meet exceptional design standards.”

Open: through November

Submit: a proposal including two to three paragraphs describing your book, a paragraph outlining your background, a paragraph with details of any experience you may have marketing your work, and the word count of your manuscript via e-mail

Editor: Emily Clark Victorson

E-mail: submissions@alliumpress.com

URL: alliumpress.com/submissions

IRL: Chicago

Twitter: @alliumpress

■ Red Dirt Press

“Red Dirt Press, established in 2013, is devoted to publishing contemporary American Southern Literature that addresses the complexities and diversities of the New South. Red Dirt Press publishes both new and established voices.”

Open: November 2017 through July 2018

Submit: “A letter of query that pertains to theme, style, and how the work [cross-genre, fiction, flash fiction collections, nonfiction collections] fits the mission of Red Dirt Press via e-mail. You may optionally list recent publications, but this does not drive our decision. For works of fiction and nonfiction, plot synopsis is not fundamental to our decision; we are most interested in theme and character development.”

Editor: Amy Susan Wilson

E-mail: reddirtpress@yahoo.com

URL: reddirtpress.net/submissions

IRL: Shawnee, Oklahoma

■ BlazeVOX books

“BlazeVOX [books] presents innovative fictions and wide-ranging fields of contemporary poetry. Our books push at the frontiers of what is possible with our innovative poetry, fiction, and select nonfiction and literary criticism. Our fundamental mission is to disseminate poetry, through print and digital media, both within academic spheres and to society at large. We seek to publish the innovative works of the greatest minds writing poetry today, from the most respected senior poets to extraordinarily promising young writers.”

Open: all year

Submit: poetry of all forms, short stories, wild fiction, and creative nonfiction via e-mail

Editor: Geoffrey Gatza

E-mail: editor@blazevox.org

URL: blazevox.org

IRL: Buffalo, New York