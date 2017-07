“There are big questions about where I take my career, how one makes that decision; to be able to talk about that with somebody who really understands those business questions, as well as the creative questions, is wonderful.” Naomi Alderman, who received the 2017 Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction for The Power (Viking, 2017), and Margaret Atwood talk about their experiences being paired together as mentee and mentor, respectively, under the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative program.