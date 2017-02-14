Love Through the Ages

“The Love Song for Shu-Sin”—written around 2000 BCE in ancient Mesopotamia and considered the oldest love poem that exists in text form—also functioned as a song that was performed during a sacred marriage ceremony for Shu-Sin, a ruler in the city of Ur. Read through Sumerologist Samuel Noah Kramer’s translation and think about the elements of the writing that tie it to its specific time and context. What feels ancient about the poem? Can you extrapolate or interpret its meanings in a way that reflect your own experiences of contemporary love? Write a love poem that meditates on love as it might have been expressed four thousand years ago versus how you see it today.