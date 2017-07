“Every time someone goes to see a Shakespeare play in Russia or in Italy or in Brazil...what they’re actually getting is a version of Shakespeare that some translator has interpreted.” In this video, translator Daniel Hahn talks about the universal elements of Shakespeare’s plays. Hahn is donating part of his award money from the 2017 International Dublin Literary Award, which he won with author José Eduardo Agualusa, to help establish a new prize for debut literary translation in the U.K.