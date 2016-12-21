Editorial Focus

BLACK LESBIANS: WE ARE THE REVOLUTION! Editor JP Howard with Amber Atiya seek creative work by womyn who self-identify as black lesbians for a special issue of Sinister Wisdom, a multicultural lesbian literary journal. This issue celebrates the lives of black lesbians. We seek creative work from black lesbian writers and invite you to bring all the parts of yourself to the page. This issue is inspired by legendary black lesbian poet, Pat Parker, who once said: “The day all the different parts of me can come along, we would have what I would call a revolution." Deadline: 1.21.17!