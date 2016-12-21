»

Sinister Wisdom

Issues per Year: 
4
Circulation: 
1,000 to 2,500
Website: 
sinisterwisdom.org/blacklesbians
Genres Published: 
Poetry, Fiction, Creative Nonfiction
Subgenres:
LGBT
Formats: 
Print
Submission Guidelines: 
sinisterwisdom.submittable.com/submit/5693...
Reading Period: 
Dec 20 - Jan 21
Reporting Time: 
3 to 6 months
Charges Reading Fee: 
No
Accepts Electronic Submissions: 
Yes
Accepts Simultaneous Submissions: 
Yes
Accepts Unsolicited Submissions: 
Yes
Number of Debut Authors per Issue: 
Varies
Payment: 
Contributor copies only

Editorial Focus

BLACK LESBIANS: WE ARE THE REVOLUTION! Editor JP Howard with Amber Atiya seek creative work by womyn who self-identify as black lesbians for a special issue of Sinister Wisdom, a multicultural lesbian literary journal. This issue celebrates the lives of black lesbians. We seek creative work from black lesbian writers and invite you to bring all the parts of yourself to the page. This issue is inspired by legendary black lesbian poet, Pat Parker, who once said: “The day all the different parts of me can come along, we would have what I would call a revolution." Deadline: 1.21.17!

Tips From the Editor

For this special issue we are using "lesbian" as an INCLUSIVE term and look forward to receiving submissions from Black writers who are somewhere on the lesbian spectrum, whatever that means to YOU!

Contact Information

JP Howard, Guest editor
℅ Julie Enszer, Editor
2333 McIntosh Road
Dover, FL 33527

Last updated: December 21, 2016

