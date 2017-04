“With all writers, with all artists, with all humans, we all carry ancestors. We carry stories. We carry their songs.” In this video, Joy Harjo, Esther Allen, and Michael Cunningham speak on the impact of receiving creative writing fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). For more on the NEA’s positive impact on writers, read “Vote of Confidence: The Life-Changing Support of an NEA Fellowship” in the May/June 2017 issue of Poets & Writers Magazine.