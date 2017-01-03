»

Tommy Pico's IRL

January 3, 2017 - 9:00am
Submitted by mmeekers
At the Brooklyn Poets Reading Series, Tommy Pico reads an excerpt from his debut poetry collection, IRL (Birds, LLC, 2016). Pico is featured in “Shadows of Words: Our Twelfth Annual Look at Debut Poets” in the January/February issue of Poets & Writers Magazine.

