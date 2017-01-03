Tommy Pico's IRL

Skip to Main Content
Subscribe
X
| Give a Gift |
Digital Edition
|
|
Log In or Register | Help | Contact Us | Donate
Home
At the Brooklyn Poets Reading Series, Tommy Pico reads an excerpt from his debut poetry collection, IRL (Birds, LLC, 2016). Pico is featured in “Shadows of Words: Our Twelfth Annual Look at Debut Poets” in the January/February issue of Poets & Writers Magazine.
Subscribe to P&W Magazine |
Donate Now |
Advertise |
Sign up for E-Newsletter |
Help |
About Us |
Contact Us |
View Mobile Site
© Copyright Poets & Writers 2016. All Rights Reserved