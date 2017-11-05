Ten Writers Reading Ten Short Stories for Short Story Month

In celebration of Short Story Month, we’ve assembled ten of our favorite audio recordings of authors reading from story collections featured in Page One: Where New and Noteworthy Books Begin over the past five years. All of them were recorded exclusively for Poets & Writers Magazine and illustrate the irresistible and inspiring power of the short form.
Roxane Gay reads “Florida” from Difficult Women (Grove Press, 2017).
Mia Alvar reads “Legends of the White Lady” from In the Country (Knopf, 2015).
Kelly Link reads “Light” from Get in Trouble (Random House, 2015).
Kyle Minor reads “The Question of Where We Begin” from Praying Drunk (Sarabande Books, 2014).
Laura van den Berg reads “I Looked For You, I Called Your Name” from The Isle of Youth (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2013).
Aimee Bender reads “Appleless” and “Tiger Mending” from The Color Master (Doubleday, 2013).
Rebecca Lee reads “Bobcat” from Bobcat and Other Stories (Algonquin Books, 2013).
Jessica Francis Kane reads “Lucky Boy” from This Close (Graywolf Press, 2013).
Manuel Gonzales reads “Pilot, Copilot, Writer,” from The Miniature Wife and Other Stories (Riverhead Books, 2013).
Marie-Helene Bertino reads “Free Ham” from Safe as Houses (University of Iowa Press, 2012).