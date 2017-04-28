Summer Edward was born and raised in Trinidad. She works as a writer, children's editor, consultant, reviewer and children's literacy specialist. She received an M.Ed. in Reading, Writing, Literacy from the University of Pennsylvania and founded Anansesem Caribbean children's literature ezine. She has served as Chair of the judging panel for the Golden Baobab Prizes for African children's literature. In 2014, she attended Naomi Jackson's Literary Boot Camp for Women Writers of Color at the Kelly Writers House in Philadelphia. She is the recipient of residencies and awards from the Highlights Foundation, the Roothbert Fund, the Cropper Foundation, the School of the Free Mind and the Tengo Sed Costa Rica Writers Retreat. Her work has appeared in Caribbean and international journals such as Bim: Arts for the 21st Century, Matatu: Journal for African Culture and Society, sx salon, The Columbia Review, The Caribbean Writer, Obsidian: Literature in the African Diaspora and others. She was shortlisted for the Small Axe Literary Prize, nominated for the Pushcart Prize, and was recently one of the invited "Who's Next?" writers at the NGC Bocas Lit Fest. Her poetry and illustration for children was anthologized in Whaleheart: Journey into the Night with Maya Christina Gonzalez and 23 Courageous Artist Authors (Reflection Press). She writes for both children and adults. She lived in the United States for a decade and now divides her time between Philadelphia and Trinidad.