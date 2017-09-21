Nicole Sealey Recommends...

“This year, I read a book each day during the month of August. Though it was one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done, I’m so glad I did it. Before then, I hadn’t read a full collection of poetry in weeks. Between my work at Cave Canem and promoting Ordinary Beast, I hadn’t been reading as much and chalked it up to not having enough time. But that wasn’t true, as I would make time to play Juice Jam during my commute. Those hours spent making matches of three to five fruits could’ve been spent reading. With the book-a-day challenge, I had to make better use of and be strategic with my time, which included those hours spent in transit.

Rumor is: It takes twenty-one days to form a habit. I’m happy to report that, after the challenge, I still read every day...just not a book a day. I’ve found that reading activates my creativity, so I’m looking forward to the work that will result.”

—Nicole Sealey, author of Ordinary Beast (Ecco, 2017)