Hala Alyan Recommends...

“Nothing is as alarming to me as being unable to write. Since it feels like such an unlikely, magical offering to begin with, the prospect of its departure is a troubling one. To jolt myself out of those writerly impasses, I like to write something I know will never be read: an obituary for an imaginary person; a dating profile for my eighteen-year-old self; a poem about Lisa Frank stationary. I return to Bird by Bird (Anchor Books, 1995) by Anne Lamott like the literary scripture it is. I reread novels and poetry collections that make me squirm with envy towards their genius and inventiveness. Reminding myself that I loved to read before I loved to write is always a good place to start; I go back to being a literary groupie, an admirer of the art of storytelling. Meanwhile, I remain faithful to a ritual I started years ago: writing for thirty minutes every day, regardless of whether the quality of writing is something I’m pleased with or not. I try to go for a run before sitting down to do my thirty minutes; something about the meditative slap of sneakers on pavement helps me daydream about what I’m trying to write.”

—Hala Alyan, author of Salt Houses (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2017)