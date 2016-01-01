Type: Indie Bookstore

Bound Together Bookstore is an Anarchist collective-run bookstore featuring radical literature and events. Every spring, Bound Together hosts the Bay Area Anarchist Book Fair—a large gathering of booksellers, distributors, independent presses, political groups, and other vendors from the local area, the west coast, and North America—which offers an array of books, pamphlets, zines, art, and information. The book fair also showcases an all-day roster of speakers and panels featuring radical authors and organizations.