Writers Resist, Literary Golden Globes, and More

On January 15 hundreds of writers and artists will participate in pre-inauguration protests across the country and abroad. Launched by poet Erin Belieu and cosponsored by PEN America, the Writers Resist gatherings will feature authors reading from works that “address democratic ideals and freedom of expression.” (San Francisco Chronicle)

Powell’s Books in Portland, Oregon recently invited its customers to recommend books that the store will send to President Obama and President-Elect Trump before Inauguration Day.

From Lion to Hidden Figures, Literary Hub provides a guide to the literary adaptations nominated for this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

Two Florida librarians have been suspended for checking out more than two thousand titles under a fake identity. The pair created the fake identity to save certain books from being removed from the library system, as books that are not checked out for long periods of time are often discarded. (Orlando Sentinel)

Next week, New York City auction house Doyle will auction off publisher Nelson Doubleday Jr.’s collection, which includes many of the publisher’s first editions of books by Rudyard Kipling, Joseph Conrad, and other major authors. (PR NewsWire)

Elle lists twenty-five anticipated fiction books by women released in 2017.

Novelist and memoirist Rachel Cusk discusses her reading habits and how the responsibility of memoirists is similar to that of parents: “They are highly visible, especially in their mistakes. Likewise the memoirist occupies an intensely subjective world, while creating a template for, or version of, living in which objectivity is everything.” (New York Times)