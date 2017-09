Michael A. Ferro's debut novel, TITLE 13, will be published by Harvard Square Editions in February 2018. He was awarded an Honorable Mention by Glimmer Train for their New Writers Award and won the Jim Cash Creative Writing Award for Fiction. Michael’s writing has appeared in numerous journals in both print and online. Born and bred in Detroit, Michael has lived, worked, and written throughout the Midwest; he currently resides in rural Ann Arbor, Michigan. Additional information can be found at: www.michaelaferro.com.