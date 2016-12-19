GalleyCat Shutters, the Bible Redesigned as a Novel, and More

Every day Poets & Writers Magazine scans the headlines—from publishing reports to academic announcements to literary dispatches—for all the news that creative writers need to know. Here are today’s stories:

GalleyCat, the popular website that covered book publishing and library news for the past decade, has shut down.

California-based book designer Adam Greene has completed his two-year project of redesigning the Bible as a novel. Bibliotheca, designed to create an easier, more pleasurable reading experience of the ancient Christian text, separates the Bible into five volumes. The project raised more than $1.4 million on Kickstarter. (Huffington Post)

From “detox” book bundles to prescription doses of Thomas Hardy, discover new and varied forms of Bibliotherapy to cure what ails you. (Wall Street Journal)

Poets Dorthea Lasky and Alex Dimitrov discuss the quickly growing popularity of their astrology-based Twitter account, @AstroPoets. (W Magazine)

Jeff Shotts, executive editor of Graywolf Press, speaks with PBS NewsHour about the independent press’s success, the math of rejection, and the importance of poetry publishing today. “The idea of being able to hold an object in your hand, it is an engagement, an individual engagement with an individual voice that I don’t think any other art form than poetry can provide in the same way.”

At T Magazine, writers including Sloane Crosley, Marlon James, and Maggie Nelson recommend their favorite classic books.

Meanwhile, poet D. A. Powell discusses the process of putting together his collections, as well as poetic constraints and the value of creation over end-product: “We take time off from practically everything in life, except, for some reason, in the arts we feel like we always have to be working. I think that we’ve made a kind of enslavement of our own creativity.” (DiveDapper)