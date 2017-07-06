Dr. Amina Gautier is the author of three award-winning short story collections: At-Risk, Now We Will Be Happy and the The Loss of All Lost Things. At-Risk was awarded the Flannery O’Connor Award, The First Horizon Award, and the Eric Hoffer Legacy Fiction Award. Now We Will Be Happy was awarded the Prairie Schooner Book Prize in Fiction, the Florida Authors and Publishers Association President's Book Award,an International Latino Book Award, a Silver IPPY Award, a Royal Palm Award, a USA Best Book Award, was a Finalist for the William Saroyan International Prize and Long-listed for the Chatauqua Prize. The Loss of All Lost Things was awarded the Elixir Press Award in Fiction, the Chicago Public Library's 21st Century Award, a Silver IPPY Award, two Florida Authors and Publishers Association President's Book Award, a Royal Palm Award, was a Finalist for the John Gardner Award in Fiction, Paterson Prize, two IndieFab Awards, the International Latino Book Award and the Phillis Wheatley Book Award and has been nominated for a Hurston/Wright Legacy Award in Fiction. Her stories have been honored with the Crazyhorse Fiction Prize, the Danahy Prize, the Jack Dyer Prize, the Lamar York Prize, the Schlafly Microfiction Award, and the William Richey Award as well as fellowships from the American Antiquarian Society, Breadloaf Writer's Conference, the Camargo Foundation, Chateau de Lavigny, The Dora Maar House, Hawthornden Castle, Kimmel Harding Nelson Center, MacDowell Colony, Prairie Center of the Arts, Sewanee Writer’s Conference, Ucross Foundation, Vermont Studio Center, and Writers in the Heartland, as well as artist grants from the Illinois Arts Council and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. Ninety-five of her short stories have been published, appearing in Antioch Review, Blackbird, Callaloo, Crazyhorse, Glimmer Train Stories, Iowa Review, Kenyon Review, North American Review, Notre Dame Review, Oxford American and Southern Review among other places.