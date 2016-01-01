This Year You Write Your Novel by Walter Mosley

“If you want to finish this novel of yours within a year, you have to get to work! There’s not a moment to lose. There’s no time to wait for inspiration.” In This Year You Write Your Novel, Walter Mosley leads readers through an active approach to writing a complete novel starting with how to establish a consistent writing routine, and the basics of story beginnings and research, through the final stages of revision and editing. Writers will be invigorated by Mosley’s engaging and straightforward insights in chapters such as “The Omniscient Narrator,” “Intuition Versus Structure,” and “The Devil and the Details.”