No Evil Star: Selected Essays, Interviews, and Prose by Anne Sexton, edited by Steven E. Colburn

The essays and interviews compiled in this 1985 collection edited by Steven E. Colburn, which is part of the Poets on Poetry series by the University of Michigan Press, span Anne Sexton’s life as a writer, poet, and teacher. In both her prose reflections and in conversation, readers and writers will find inspiration in Sexton’s entertaining stories that trace her development from being a student of Robert Lowell at Boston University, to publishing her 1960 debut collection, To Bedlam and Part Way Back, and concluding with her own reflections on teaching poetry.