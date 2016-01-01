Finishing School: The Happy Ending to That Writing Project You Can't Seem to Get Done by Cary Tennis and Danelle Morton

In Finishing School, Cary Tennis and Danelle Morton identify and discuss the most common emotions (self-doubt, shame, arrogance) that keep writers from completing their work, and then share techniques on how to tackle the straightforward process of committing to a project from start to finish. Throughout the book, the authors emphasize the importance of setting and scheduling manageable goals, and being held accountable by others while offering helpful tips and insights gained from their own writing success stories.