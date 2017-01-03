»

The Tusk

Website: 
www.the-tusk.com
Genres Published: 
Fiction, Creative Nonfiction
Subgenres:
Autobiography/Memoir, Cross-genre, Feminist, LGBT, Humor, Love, Political, Narrative Nonfiction, Literary Fiction, Pop Culture, Journalism/Investigative Reporting
Formats: 
Web
Submission Guidelines: 
Reading Period: 
Jan 1 - Dec 31
Reporting Time: 
Less than 3 months
Charges Reading Fee: 
Yes
Accepts Electronic Submissions: 
Yes
Accepts Simultaneous Submissions: 
Yes
Accepts Unsolicited Submissions: 
Yes
Payment: 
No payment

Editorial Focus

The Tusk publishes nuanced and often humorous works of narrative nonfiction, and sometimes fiction. We aim to build a conversation on a variety of political, cultural, and personal topics using irony, complexity, ambiguity and darkness.

Tips From the Editor

Please send us your most vulnerable, least self-aggrandizing work. Please don't aim to make friends. Please don't be reductive. Please be hilarious and/or heartbreaking.

Contact Information

Nate Waggoner
1477 Bedford Ave
Apt 4
BROOKLYN, NY 11216

