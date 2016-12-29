HereComesEveryone

Thank you for helping us keep our website as up-to-date as possible, and for being part of the Poets & Writers community. We appreciate it!
Our current theme: TOYS & GAMES. Deadline: 10 January 2017. Here Comes Everyone (HCE) is a quarterly literary magazine of poetry, fiction, articles and artwork based around topical and interesting themes. We provide an open and accessible platform for our readers and contributors. HCE is published by Silhouette Press, a not-for-profit publishing social enterprise. Silhouette Press aims to create a network of artists, writers and thinkers to create new and innovative content, as well as carry out community creative writing projects.
See our submissions guidelines for full details. Submissions must be sent via Submittable on our website; work submitted to email addresses will not be accepted. Any Word or .doc.x format is fine, but no PDFs. For submissions of artwork, please ensure your files are of sufficient image size and hi-res (300 dpi and 640 x 640 minimum) – otherwise they will not be used. Please don’t send more than 3 poems/artworks in total for each issue. Please don’t send more than one story or non-fiction piece. We encourage bold/striking interpretations of the theme; if the link isn’t clear, please include a few lines in your author bio to provide context.
Last updated: December 29, 2016
