HereComesEveryone

Tips From the Editor

See our submissions guidelines for full details. Submissions must be sent via Submittable on our website; work submitted to email addresses will not be accepted. Any Word or .doc.x format is fine, but no PDFs. For submissions of artwork, please ensure your files are of sufficient image size and hi-res (300 dpi and 640 x 640 minimum) – otherwise they will not be used. Please don’t send more than 3 poems/artworks in total for each issue. Please don’t send more than one story or non-fiction piece. We encourage bold/striking interpretations of the theme; if the link isn’t clear, please include a few lines in your author bio to provide context.