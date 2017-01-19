Trump Team Proposes Eliminating NEA, Must-Read Books for the Women’s March, and More

Every day Poets & Writers Magazine scans the headlines—from publishing reports to academic announcements to literary dispatches—for all the news that creative writers need to know. Here are today’s stories:

The Hill reports that Donald Trump’s transition team, in an effort to reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion over the next ten years, wants to privatize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. The Washington Post reports that these cultural programs only made up 0.02 percent of federal spending in 2016.

Elle and BuzzFeed have put together lists of books to read before the Women’s March on Washington this Saturday. The titles cover topics such as feminism, intersectionality, and activism.

“I’m not one of those writers that sits there scratching my head being like, ‘What should I write next?’ The thing calls to me, and when I get to it, I’m in ecstasy. When I’ve hit the vein, I feel immortal.” Writer Ottessa Moshfegh talks about how fiction saved her life. Moshfegh’s story collection, Homesick for Another World, was released this week by Penguin. (Atlantic)

PEN America has announced the finalists for its 2017 literary awards, given annually for books of poetry, fiction, nonfiction, translation, and playwriting. Finalists include Teju Cole (nominated for both the essay prize and the open-genre prize), Tyehimba Jess, Hisham Matar, Colson Whitehead, Yaa Gyasi, and Brit Bennett.

Due to a sales decline in North American educational books, Pearson has put its 47 percent share in Penguin Random House up for sale. Penguin Random House, which is co-owned by the German company Bertelsmann, publishes more than fifteen thousand books each year. (Publishers Weekly)

A new browser tool called Library Extension allows book-lovers to see when books are available at their local libraries while shopping on sites like Amazon and Goodreads. (Bustle)

The New York Times has complied a list of authors and books President Obama mentioned in his recent interview with Michiko Kakutani about his life as a reader

In response to the outcry following Simon & Schuster’s decision to publish a book by Breitbart News tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos, Marie Myung-Ok Lee—who is published by Simon & Schuster—argues against a boycott of the publisher. “Successfully boycotting S&S is not going achieve what many of us really want—which is to boycott 2016.” (Millions)