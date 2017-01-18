George Saunders’s Star-Studded Audiobook, Writers on Money, and More

Every day Poets & Writers Magazine scans the headlines—from publishing reports to academic announcements to literary dispatches—for all the news that creative writers need to know. Here are today’s stories:

Acclaimed short story writer George Saunders has enlisted a cast of 166 narrators for the audiobook of his first full-length novel, Lincoln in the Bardo (Random House). Participating actors and writers include Lena Dunham, Julianne Moore, Susan Sarandon, David Sedaris, Ben Stiller, and many others. Of the finished recording Saunders says, “I love the way that the variety of contemporary American voices mimics and underscores the feeling I tried to evoke in the book: a sort of American chorale.” Both the hardcover and audiobook editions of the novel will be available February 14.

At the New Yorker, Elizabeth Alexander reflects on her experience as the inaugural poet for Barack Obama’s first presidential term.

“It’s crucial for writers who are talking about their struggles with money to be rigorous in examining their own narratives.” Manjula Martin, editor of the new anthology Scratch: Writers, Money, and the Art of Making a Living (Simon & Schuster), discusses the intersection of writing and commerce and why that topic is not often addressed. The anthology features essays on the topic by Roxane Gay, Susan Orlean, Jonathan Franzen, and others. (Atlantic)

The small, independent Heywood Hill bookshop in London recently celebrated its eightieth birthday. A piece at Vanity Fair looks at the shop’s history and how it continues to thrive in the digital age.

Travel and Leisure features twenty of the most beautiful libraries around the world, from Tokyo to Canada to Venice.

Need inspiration for your writing practice? Bustle highlights eleven writing prompts inspired by famous authors including Junot Díaz, Sandra Cisneros, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

If you happen to be heading to the Sundance Film Festival tomorrow in Park City, Utah, check out this literary guide to the festival’s noteworthy adaptations. (Literary Hub)