Diane Sahms-Guarnieri is a native Philadelphia poet. She is a graduate of East Stroudsburg State University and has performed post graduate work at Holy Family University. Volunteer work in the art of poetry, in the Philadelphia region, for over a decade includes: Poetry Editor of North of Oxford (2016-present); served as Poetry Editor at The Fox Chase Review (2008 –2015), served on the Editorial Board of Philadelphia Stories Magazine (2007-2008), founded The Fox Chase Reading Series “2nd Tuesdays Poetry Open Mic” (2009-2011); found and lead The Center City Poets Workshop (2006-2011); co-hosted The Fox Chase Reading Series (2008-2015); served as Poet in Residence at Ryerss Museum & Library (2013 - 2015). Also Diane founded and runs The Tenth Muse Poetry Workshop (2012 - present). Diane has performed her poetry at venues along the east coast of the United States from Boston, Massachusetts to Richmond, Virginia.