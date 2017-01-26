Deadline Approaches for Paterson Fiction and Poetry Prizes

Submissions are currently open for the Paterson Poetry and Fiction prizes, sponsored by the Poetry Center at Passaic County Community College. Annual prizes of $1,000 each are given for books of poetry and fiction published in the previous year.

Submit an application and two copies of a poetry collection, novel, or collection of short fiction published in 2016 to Maria Mazziotti Gillan, Executive Director, The Poetry Center, Passaic County Community College, One College Blvd., Paterson, NJ 07505 by February 1. Eligible poetry collections must have had a minimum print run of 500 copies. Visit the Poetry Center’s contests & awards page for complete guidelines.

Winners will be announced on the Poetry Center’s website and in Poets & Writers Magazine. In addition to the $1,000 prize, the poetry winner will also be invited to participate in a reading at the Poetry Center on a date specified by the judges.

The Poetry Center at Passaic County Community College was established in 1980 by award-winning poet Maria Mazziotti Gillan. In addition to administering four annual literary awards, the center hosts workshops, a reading series, and publishes the annual Paterson Literary Review.

(Photo: Maria Mazziotti Gillan)