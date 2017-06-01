Deadline Approaches for Notting Hill Editions Essay Prize

Submissions are open for the 2017 Notting Hill Editions Essay Prize, given biennially for an essay. The winner will receive £20,000 (approximately $24,570), and five runners-up will each receive £1,000 (approximately $1,230). The winning essays will be published in an awards anthology.

Using the online submission system, submit an essay between 2,000 to 8,000 words with a £20 (approximately $25) entry fee by January 9. The winner and runners-up will be required to attend the award ceremony held in the United Kingdom; travel expenses are not covered. Visit the website for complete guidelines.

The 2017 judges are Travis Elborough, Kirsty Gunn, Daniel Mendelsohn, Rosalind Porter, and Sameer Rahim. The winners will be announced on June 28.

The Notting Hill Editions Essay Prize was established in 2013 to honor the essayist William Hazlitt. Michael Ignatieff won the 2013 prize for “Raphael Lemkin and Genocide”; David Bradley won the 2015 prize for his essay “A Eulogy for Nigger.”

Based in the United Kingdom, Notting Hill Editions is committed to “the best in essayistic nonfiction writing.” The press takes its cue from “the vivid contribution of the short text to European cultural life.”