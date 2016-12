“I’m nicer to people in fiction than I would be in fact.” In this 1994 interview, actress Carrie Fisher speaks with Charlie Rose about writing fiction, her best-selling novels Postcards From the Edge (Simon & Schuster, 1987) and Delusions of Grandma (Simon & Schuster, 1993), and being a script doctor. Fisher passed away at the age of sixty on December 27, 2016.