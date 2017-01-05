»

| Give a Gift |

  • Digital Edition

Minor Arcana Press

Titles per Year: 
1 to 5
Website: 
www.minorarcanapress.com
Genres Published: 
Poetry, Fiction
Book Types: 
Chapbook, Short story collections, Poetry collections
Formats: 
Paperback, E-book
Submission Guidelines: 
www.minorarcanapress.com/submissions/
Reading Period: 
Jan 5 - Feb 28
Charges Reading Fee: 
No
Publishes Through Contests Only: 
No
Accepts Electronic Submissions: 
Yes
Accepts Simultaneous Submissions: 
Yes
Accepts Unsolicited Submissions: 
Yes

Editorial Focus

Minor Arcana Press empowers overlooked and outsider authors and artists through publication, publicity, and community. We envision a writing community that is diverse and connected, where weirdness is celebrated and rewarded.

Contact Information

Laura Lucas, Editor
7511 Greenwood Ave N, Box 333
Seattle, WA 98103

Please note: The information provided in this database is provided by the publishers listed in it.
Last updated: January 5, 2017

Back to Small Press Listings

close
Small Press Contact Form
Minor Arcana Press
http://www.pw.org/small_presses/minor_arcana_press_0

We do our best to keep all information as up-to-date as possible, but sometimes we need your help. Please report any outdated information in the text box below. Don't forget to click Submit. Thank you!

Thank you for helping us keep our website as up-to-date as possible, and for being part of the Poets & Writers community. We appreciate it!

Browse by Press Title

# | A | B | C | D | E | F | G | H | I | J | K | L | M | N | O | P | Q | R | S | T | U | V | W | X | Y | Z

 
Advanced Search

Subscribe to P&W Magazine | Donate Now | Advertise | Sign up for E-Newsletter | Help | About Us | Contact Us | View Mobile Site

© Copyright Poets & Writers 2016. All Rights Reserved