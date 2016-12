Type: Historical Site, Literary Archive

The Beat Museum is dedicated to spreading the spirit of the Beat Generation, which we define as tolerance, compassion, and having the courage to live your individual truth. The museum is home to an extensive collection of Beat memorabilia, including original manuscripts and first editions, letters, personal effects, and cultural ephemera. Located in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, it occupies the same ground that was once the epicenter for Beat activity during the 1950s.