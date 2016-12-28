»

Under a Warm Green Linden

Issues per Year: 
2
Website: 
www.greenlindenpress.com
Genres Published: 
Poetry
Representative Authors: 

Franny Choi, Alison Hawthorne Deming, Kathy Fagan, Kate Greenstreet, Richard Jones, Timothy Liu, Craig Santos Perez, Kiki Petrosino, Joshua Marie Wilkinson, Ye Chun

Formats: 
Web
Submission Guidelines: 
www.greenlindenpress.com/submit
Reading Period: 
Jan 1 - Dec 31
Reporting Time: 
Less than 3 months
Charges Reading Fee: 
No
Accepts Electronic Submissions: 
Yes
Accepts Simultaneous Submissions: 
Yes
Accepts Unsolicited Submissions: 
Yes
Number of Debut Authors per Issue: 
24
Payment: 
No payment

Editorial Focus

Under a Warm Green Linden, launched in 2008, is both a forum on the technical and ineffable qualities of the art of poetry and a biannual digital poetry journal. Reviews and interviews with established and emerging poets are intended to deepen, illuminate, and complicate an understanding of their work; and excellent poetry of all subjects and styles by a diversity of authors illustrates our conviction that poetry encourages an engagement with our deepest truths, challenges, fears, and joys.

Contact Information

Christopher Nelson, Editor
208 Broad Street South
Grinnell, IA 50112

Last updated: December 28, 2016
Last updated: December 28, 2016

