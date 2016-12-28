Editorial Focus

Under a Warm Green Linden, launched in 2008, is both a forum on the technical and ineffable qualities of the art of poetry and a biannual digital poetry journal. Reviews and interviews with established and emerging poets are intended to deepen, illuminate, and complicate an understanding of their work; and excellent poetry of all subjects and styles by a diversity of authors illustrates our conviction that poetry encourages an engagement with our deepest truths, challenges, fears, and joys.