The Tusk
The Tusk publishes nuanced and often humorous works of narrative nonfiction, and sometimes fiction. We aim to build a conversation on a variety of political, cultural, and personal topics using irony, complexity, ambiguity and darkness.
Please send us your most vulnerable, least self-aggrandizing work. Please don't aim to make friends. Please don't be reductive. Please be hilarious and/or heartbreaking.
Last updated: January 3, 2017
