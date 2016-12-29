»

HereComesEveryone

Issues per Year: 
4
Issue Price: 
£4 plus p&p. Free PDF downloads are added to the website after 6 months.
Circulation: 
Less than 1,000
Website: 
herecomeseveryone.me
Genres Published: 
Poetry, Fiction, Creative Nonfiction
Formats: 
E-publication, Print
Submission Guidelines: 
herecomeseveryone.me/submit
Reading Period: 
Jan 1 - Dec 31
Reporting Time: 
Less than 3 months
Charges Reading Fee: 
No
Accepts Electronic Submissions: 
Yes
Accepts Simultaneous Submissions: 
Yes
Accepts Unsolicited Submissions: 
Yes
Number of Debut Authors per Issue: 
Approx. 20
Payment: 
No payment

Editorial Focus

Our current theme: TOYS & GAMES. Deadline: 10 January 2017. Here Comes Everyone (HCE) is a quarterly literary magazine of poetry, fiction, articles and artwork based around topical and interesting themes. We provide an open and accessible platform for our readers and contributors. HCE is published by Silhouette Press, a not-for-profit publishing social enterprise. Silhouette Press aims to create a network of artists, writers and thinkers to create new and innovative content, as well as carry out community creative writing projects.

Tips From the Editor

See our submissions guidelines for full details. Submissions must be sent via Submittable on our website; work submitted to email addresses will not be accepted. Any Word or .doc.x format is fine, but no PDFs. For submissions of artwork, please ensure your files are of sufficient image size and hi-res (300 dpi and 640 x 640 minimum) – otherwise they will not be used. Please don’t send more than 3 poems/artworks in total for each issue. Please don’t send more than one story or non-fiction piece. We encourage bold/striking interpretations of the theme; if the link isn’t clear, please include a few lines in your author bio to provide context.

Contact Information

Raef Boylan, HCE Lead Editor
Coventry
West Midlands, UK, CV1

Last updated: December 29, 2016

