Salman Rushdie’s Next Novel, Immigrant Poets, and More

Every day Poets & Writers Magazine scans the headlines—from publishing reports to academic announcements to literary dispatches—for all the news that creative writers need to know. Here are today’s stories:

Salman Rushdie will take on the American political scene with his thirteenth novel, “The Golden House,” which will be published by Random House in September. The novel will be a “modern-day bildungsroman set against the panorama of American culture and politics since the inauguration of Barack Obama.” (Los Angeles Times)

Joanne Jeffries and Julian Yanover at My Poetic Side have put together an interactive map of fifty-one poets who immigrated to the United States.

“When a question is asked perfectly, it doesn’t need a tidy answer. To discover the precise shape of what the mystery is: That can be enough.” John Rechy discusses the novel-writing process and how to balance mystery and resolution. (Atlantic)

To kick off this year’s Association of Writers & Writing Programs conference in Washington, D.C., the Loft has rounded up tips for surviving the conference and schedules of off-site events.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will publish a book in April with Henry Holt entitled “This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class.” (Boston Globe)

“It is the enthusiasm, the militancy, that is disturbing, not the goal.” At the New York Times, Tim Parks muses on the politicization of the literary world.

“There’s a reason more people come to your local poetry slam than your well-funded local MFA reading.” Poet Danez Smith talks about the performance style of spoken-word poetry versus poetry written for the page. (Creative Independent)