PEN/Heim Translation Fund Grants Announced

PEN America has announced the recipients of the annual PEN/Heim Translation Fund Grants. This year the judges awarded fifteen grants of $3,870 each to assist in the completion of translation projects spanning thirteen different languages. PEN also announced the winner of the inaugural $5,000 Grant for the English Translation of Italian Literature.

The 2017 PEN/Heim Translation Fund Grant recipients are:

Nick Admussen for his translation from the Chinese of Ya Shi’s poetry collection Floral Mutter

Polly Barton for her translation from the Japanese of Misumi Kubo’s novel Cowards Who Looked to the Sky

Elizabeth Bryer for her translation from the Spanish of Aleksandra Lun’s novel The Palimpsests

Vitaly Chernetsky for his translation from the Ukrainian of Sophia Andrukhovych’s novel Felix Austria

Iain Galbraith for his translation from the German of Raoul Schrott’s Selected Poems

Michelle Gil-Montero for her translation from the Spanish of Valerie Mejer Caso’s poetry collection Edinburgh Notebook

Sophie Hughes for her translation from the Spanish of Alia Trabucco Zerán’s debut novel, The Remainder

Elisabeth Jaquette for her translation from the Arabic of Rania Mamoun’s story collection Thirteen Months of Sunrise

Kira Josefsson for her translation from the Swedish of Pooneh Rohi’s novel The Arab

Adam Morris for his translation from the Portuguese of Beatriz’s Bracher novel I Didn’t Talk

Kaitlin Rees for her translation from the Vietnamese of Nhã Thuyên’s poetry collection A Parade

Dayla Rogers for her translation from the Turkish of Kemal Varol’s novel Wûf

Christopher Tamigi for his translation from the Italian of Mauro Covacich’s novel In Your Name

Manjushree Thapa for her translation from the Nepali of Indra Bahadur Rai’s novel There’s a Carnival Today

Joyce Zonana for her translation from the French of Tobie Nathan’s novel This Land That Is Like You

The recipient of the inaugural $5,000 PEN Grant for the English Translation of Italian Literature is Douglas Grant Heise, for his translation of Luigi Malerba’s novel, Ithaca Forever.

PEN’s prize advisory board selected the fifteen grantees from a pool of 224 applicants. For more information about the winners and the Translation Fund, which is now in its fourteenth year, visit PEN’s website.