February 9, 2017 - 9:00am
“We gaze into your eyes, eyes, eyes, eyes. / We forget the display is blind.” Sandra Beasley, winner of the 2008 Maureen Egen Writers Exchange Award in poetry, reads “Inventory” from her third poetry collection, Count the Waves (Norton, 2015).

