Cave Canem Names New Director, Simon & Schuster Deal Controversy, and More

Every day Poets & Writers Magazine scans the headlines—from publishing reports to academic announcements to literary dispatches—for all the news that creative writers need to know. Here are today’s stories:

Nicole Sealey has been named the new executive director of the Cave Canem Foundation, a nonprofit committed to encouraging the growth of African American poets. Sealey, who succeeds Alison Meyers, currently serves as the organization’s programs director.

Simon & Schuster’s recently reported $250,000 book deal with conservative pundit and Breitbart News technology editor Milo Yiannopolous has sparked backlash among authors, booksellers, review outlets, and celebrities. (Publishers Weekly, Vulture)

The New York Times offers a peek into novelist Jonathan Lethem’s archives, which include letters, notes, drafts, comic drawings, hard drives, and other digital materials. Lethem recently sold his archives to the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library at Yale University.

Forbes’s 2017 “30 Under 30” media list includes Homegoing author Yaa Gyasi and The Girls author Emma Cline.

Look forward to reading in 2017 with these anticipated book release picks from Vulture, the New York Times, and TIME.

At Flavorwire, fiction writer Jade Sharma discusses the influences and path to publication for her debut novel, Problems (Emily Books).

Carrie Fisher’s books rose to top-selling spots on Amazon following her death last week at age sixty. Fisher’s books include the memoirs The Princess Diarist (2016) and Wishful Drinking (2008), and the autobiographical novel Postcards From the Edge (1987). (Los Angeles Times)