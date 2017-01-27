Books on the Subway, Publishers Respond to NYT’s Best-Seller List Cuts, and More

Every day Poets & Writers Magazine scans the headlines—from publishing reports to academic announcements to literary dispatches—for all the news that creative writers need to know. Here are today’s stories:

In an effort to encourage New York City subway riders to swap their smartphones for books, Rosy Kehdi and Hollie Fraser launched Books on the Subway, a nonprofit that distributes free books to passengers. (amNY.com)

According to Publishers Weekly, several publishers have reacted with “dismay, confusion, and surprise” to the recent announcement that the New York Times has discontinued a range of its best-seller lists, including those for mass market paperbacks, graphic novels and comics, and middle-grade and teen e-books.

At the Guardian, an essayist examines the strange history of compulsive book buying and “bibliophilia.” (Guardian)

New Yorker contributor Anna Heyward reports on the recent death of poet and environmental activist Mark Baumer. The award-winning poet was struck by an SUV in Florida last weekend while walking barefoot across the country to raise awareness about climate change.

Do you want to brush up on your knowledge of Russian Futurist sound poetry? The Getty Research Institute’s new website has you covered. The website allows users to listen to ten sound poems from four different Russian Futurist books, each produced between 1910 and 1915. The interactive online resource accompanies Explodity: Sound, Image, and Word in Russian Futurist Book Art, which was released by Getty Publications last year. (Hyperallergic)

Editor and literary translator Robyn Creswell discusses the pleasures of his work, translating “untranslatable” words or phrases, and his current project of translating poems by the Egyption poet Iman Mersal. (Words Without Borders).

“We appear to be in the midst of a high-profile book-adaptation boom.” A writer at the Verge examines the improvement of film and television book adaptations over the past decade, and what this suggests for the future of both Hollywood and book publishers.