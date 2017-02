Liane Moriarty’s best-selling novel Big Little Lies (Penguin Books, 2014) has been adapted into a television miniseries, created by David E. Kelley and directed by Jean-Marc Vallée. The dark comedy tells the story of a murder involving three mothers of young children, and stars Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley.